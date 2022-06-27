Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Receives C$12.47 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.47.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$5.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.55. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$5.18 and a 52-week high of C$11.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.83.

Hudbay Minerals ( TSE:HBM Get Rating ) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$479.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$511.94 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.4400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

