HYCON (HYC) Market Cap Hits $293,462.29

HYCON (HYC) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 27th. One HYCON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. HYCON has a total market capitalization of $293,462.29 and approximately $12,563.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HYCON has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001379 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00060807 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000044 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYC is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. The official website for HYCON is hycon.io . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

