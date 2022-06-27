Idena (IDNA) Trading 24.6% Higher Over Last Week

Idena (IDNA) traded up 12.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. One Idena coin can now be bought for about $0.0424 or 0.00000199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Idena has a total market cap of $2.57 million and $128,784.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Idena has traded up 24.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Idena

Idena (CRYPTO:IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 86,467,447 coins and its circulating supply is 60,582,659 coins. Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network . Idena’s official website is idena.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idena should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

