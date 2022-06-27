IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 25,746 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,746 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Square were worth $10,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 200.0% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 588.0% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQ opened at $71.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -473.30 and a beta of 2.38. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.36.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Square had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,680 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total value of $379,997.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $17,221,955.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $1,850,507.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 433,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,073,276.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,165 shares of company stock worth $15,293,935 over the last three months. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Square from $322.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Square from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Square from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Square from $188.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Square from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.83.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

