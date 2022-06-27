IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 3,202 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,561 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $9,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 114 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of PANW stock opened at $510.71 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $358.37 and a 52 week high of $640.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $516.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $536.64. The company has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.32 and a beta of 1.29.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

PANW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $628.56.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.42, for a total value of $2,880,170.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,974 shares in the company, valued at $160,830,477.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,159,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,789 shares of company stock valued at $421,471,941 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.