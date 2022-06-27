IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 42,651 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 208,413 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 42,651 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in General Motors were worth $9,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 793.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM stock opened at $34.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.20. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on General Motors from $59.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.16.

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,266,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

