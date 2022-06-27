IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 4,368 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $9,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 0.9% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,760,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.4% in the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage stock opened at $314.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.70. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $292.32 and a 12 month high of $421.76.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.58 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 54.79%. Public Storage’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 15.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.75%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. Evercore ISI set a $348.00 target price on Public Storage in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.64.

Public Storage Profile (Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.