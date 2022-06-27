IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $9,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $735,608,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,581,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,963,549,000 after buying an additional 608,871 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,255,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,463,290,000 after buying an additional 456,793 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Public Storage by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,792,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,045,992,000 after buying an additional 430,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,522,000. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSA opened at $314.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $292.32 and a 12 month high of $421.76. The stock has a market cap of $55.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $336.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.70.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $749.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.58 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 15.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 77.75%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI set a $348.00 price objective on Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.64.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

