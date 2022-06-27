IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,419 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Progressive were worth $10,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,790,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,700,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,588 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Progressive by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,182,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,790,308,000 after purchasing an additional 572,891 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,955,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $919,293,000 after buying an additional 134,593 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,824,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $905,812,000 after buying an additional 1,205,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,671,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $684,860,000 after buying an additional 115,724 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PGR opened at $115.99 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.58. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $89.35 and a 12-month high of $121.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $67.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.49.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.12). Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 10.87%.

Progressive declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.23.

In other Progressive news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,846,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total transaction of $63,020.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,251 shares of company stock worth $2,719,357 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

