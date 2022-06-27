IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 26,956 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $11,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 413.3% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 904.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX stock opened at $60.24 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $70.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.09.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,274.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TJX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.05.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

