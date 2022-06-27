IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 138.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,675 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $8,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $135,772.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 905 shares in the company, valued at $92,735.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $78,907.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,498.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,821 shares of company stock valued at $5,189,283. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $97.16 on Monday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.84 and a 1-year high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.58.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

