IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 3,659 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,610,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,069,457,000 after acquiring an additional 244,009 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,799,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,031,184,000 after purchasing an additional 159,817 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,591,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,899,642,000 after purchasing an additional 489,084 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,977,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,245,725,000 after purchasing an additional 237,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,203,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $759,925,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $612.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $66.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $640.65 and its 200 day moving average is $642.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $536.08 and a twelve month high of $747.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REGN. Cowen boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating and set a $536.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $738.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $707.43.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $692.81, for a total transaction of $69,281.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,437,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.97, for a total transaction of $722,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,905,518.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,595 shares of company stock worth $15,319,478 over the last three months. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

