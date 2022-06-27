IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 43,218 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,218 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $9,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter worth $468,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 15.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 27.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 34,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 7,236 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 145.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 20,696 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.60 to $44.20 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.85.

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $502,445.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,654.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,101,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,080,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,579,087 shares of company stock worth $431,340,525 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger stock opened at $35.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.18 and a 200-day moving average of $39.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $49.83.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Schlumberger Profile (Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.