IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 107.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,865 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $10,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on AWK. StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.22.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $148.34 on Monday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.45 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.01 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,008.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $149,740.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Water Works (Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.