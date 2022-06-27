IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,905 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 44,235 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $11,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 27.7% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,645,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 207,878 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after buying an additional 7,548 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In other news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hugh Grant acquired 12,300 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FCX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.31.

FCX opened at $30.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.25. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.87 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The firm has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.02.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.70%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.