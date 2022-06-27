IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $9.85 Million Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 7,262 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $9,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 222,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,380,000 after purchasing an additional 57,320 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $231.25 on Monday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $214.22 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.79.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

