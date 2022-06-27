IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $9.86 Million Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,119 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $9,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $77.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.31 and a 200-day moving average of $76.14. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $96.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $850,688.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,899,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

