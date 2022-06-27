IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,018 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $11,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $687,551,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 7,498.0% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,005,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,482 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $84,113,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,941,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,997,279,000 after purchasing an additional 407,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Waste Management by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 504,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,182,000 after buying an additional 305,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM opened at $150.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.28 and a 52-week high of $170.18.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.27%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,233.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total value of $1,717,503.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,457,752.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,985 shares of company stock worth $10,072,025 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

