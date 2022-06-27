IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 23,796 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Newmont were worth $10,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 353.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 14,188 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Newmont by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 578,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.43.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $64.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $86.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.26. The company has a market capitalization of $50.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.99 and a beta of 0.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s payout ratio is 167.94%.

In other news, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 19,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,569,414.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $790,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,866 shares of company stock worth $4,569,694. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

