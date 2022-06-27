IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 17,843 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,843 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $8,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABNB. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $570,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.23, for a total value of $952,765.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,365,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 653,411 shares of company stock valued at $89,326,520 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on Airbnb from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $103.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.23 and a beta of 0.32. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.09 and a 1 year high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.87.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

