IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 7,262 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 7,262 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $9,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $231.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $214.22 and a one year high of $354.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 34.99%.

SHW has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $325.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.79.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

