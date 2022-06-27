IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.89.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IGMS shares. Wedbush cut their target price on IGM Biosciences from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on IGM Biosciences from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright cut their target price on IGM Biosciences from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on IGM Biosciences from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ IGMS opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.54. IGM Biosciences has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $93.98. The firm has a market cap of $818.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of -0.13.

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.12. As a group, research analysts expect that IGM Biosciences will post -5.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael D. Loberg bought 21,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $499,997.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,646 shares in the company, valued at $60,858. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,888 shares of company stock valued at $308,535. 55.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IGMS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 608.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 9.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 42.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

