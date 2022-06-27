Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) versus Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Head to Head Contrast

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Rating) and Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Dividends

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Fulton Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China pays out 23.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fulton Financial pays out 38.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Fulton Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

64.1% of Fulton Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Fulton Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and Fulton Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Industrial and Commercial Bank of China 26.38% 11.39% 1.00% Fulton Financial 28.22% 10.77% 1.03%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and Fulton Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Industrial and Commercial Bank of China 0 0 0 0 N/A Fulton Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50

Fulton Financial has a consensus price target of $18.56, indicating a potential upside of 25.38%. Given Fulton Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fulton Financial is more favorable than Industrial and Commercial Bank of China.

Risk & Volatility

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fulton Financial has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and Fulton Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Industrial and Commercial Bank of China $206.52 billion 0.99 $53.99 billion $2.94 3.92 Fulton Financial $997.16 million 2.39 $275.50 million $1.58 9.37

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has higher revenue and earnings than Fulton Financial. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fulton Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fulton Financial beats Industrial and Commercial Bank of China on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Company Profile (Get Rating)

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions. Its products and services include corporate loans, trade financing, deposit taking activities, corporate wealth management services, custody activities, and various corporate intermediary services. The Personal Banking segment provides financial products and services to individual customers. This segment's products and services comprise personal loans and cards, deposits, and personal wealth management and intermediary services. The Treasury Operations segment is involved in the money market transactions, investment securities, and foreign exchange transactions businesses, as well as in the holding of derivative positions. It also offers e-banking services, investment banking, financial leasing, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Fulton Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans. In addition, it provides letters of credit, cash management services, and traditional deposit products; and wealth management services, including investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and investment advisory services. Further, the company owns passive investments, as well as trust preferred securities; and sells various life insurance products. It provides its products and services through traditional financial center banking, as well as through a network of automated teller machines, telephone banking, mobile banking, and online banking. The company operated branches in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, and Virginia. Fulton Financial Corporation was incorporated in 1882 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

