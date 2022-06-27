Innova Wealth Partners Buys 104,271 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Innova Wealth Partners raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) by 1,241.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,271 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF makes up about 2.8% of Innova Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Innova Wealth Partners owned 0.56% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $3,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 18,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter.

RWX opened at $28.82 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $28.05 and a 12-month high of $38.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.87 and a 200-day moving average of $32.92.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

