Innova Wealth Partners Buys New Stake in ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL)

Innova Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. Innova Wealth Partners owned 0.06% of ProShares Ultra Gold at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $578,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UGL opened at $57.67 on Monday. ProShares Ultra Gold has a one year low of $53.42 and a one year high of $76.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.43 and a 200-day moving average of $61.69.

ProShares Ultra Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance. The Fund generally invests in financial instruments as a substitute for investing directly in a commodity or currency in order to gain exposure to the commodity index, commodity or currency.

