Innova Wealth Partners Cuts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Innova Wealth Partners lowered its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $435,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 296,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 78,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 178,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 23,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 243,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after buying an additional 20,589 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCN opened at $20.95 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.89 and a one year high of $21.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.18.

