Innova Wealth Partners Decreases Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Innova Wealth Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,557 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TLT. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Savior LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $112.56 on Monday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $108.11 and a 12 month high of $155.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.37 and its 200 day moving average is $130.65.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.207 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

