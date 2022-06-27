Innova Wealth Partners Has $780,000 Holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Innova Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the quarter. VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF makes up 0.6% of Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Innova Wealth Partners owned approximately 0.18% of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHYD. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 7,039.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHYD stock opened at $22.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.64. VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $25.66.

