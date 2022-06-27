Innova Wealth Partners Invests $236,000 in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Innova Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BTT. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the third quarter worth $2,216,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 46,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 17,450 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BTT opened at $22.25 on Monday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1-year low of $21.72 and a 1-year high of $27.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.99.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

