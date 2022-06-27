Innova Wealth Partners Takes $213,000 Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Innova Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,413,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,874,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,590,978 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,364,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,334,749,000 after acquiring an additional 505,539 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,642,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $737,378,000 after acquiring an additional 479,210 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,872,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,421,000 after acquiring an additional 204,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,351,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $541,869,000 after acquiring an additional 168,678 shares in the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.91.

NYSE ED opened at $92.93 on Monday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.17 and a 52 week high of $101.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.93.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.98%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

