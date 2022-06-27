Innova Wealth Partners Takes $264,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Innova Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $887,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Intel by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $38.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $157.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $36.60 and a 1 year high of $57.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

