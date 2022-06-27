Innova Wealth Partners Trims Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Innova Wealth Partners reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,341 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 8.7% of Innova Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $12,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $101.05 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.86 and a 1 year high of $116.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.38 and its 200 day moving average is $107.44.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

