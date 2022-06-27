Innova Wealth Partners Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Innova Wealth Partners reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 58.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,628 shares during the period. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,483,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,237,675,000 after buying an additional 2,319,081 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,294,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,639,000 after purchasing an additional 39,619 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,613,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,050,000 after acquiring an additional 99,645 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,193,000. Finally, Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,119,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

EWJ opened at $53.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.05 and a 200 day moving average of $61.02. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.73 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.