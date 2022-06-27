Insider Buying: Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Insider Buys $119,797.65 in Stock

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) insider Global Gp Llc bought 5,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $119,797.65. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 134,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,679.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Global Gp Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Global Partners alerts:

On Tuesday, June 21st, Global Gp Llc purchased 2,900 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.51 per share, for a total transaction of $65,279.00.

On Friday, June 17th, Global Gp Llc acquired 6,545 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.46 per share, with a total value of $133,910.70.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Global Gp Llc bought 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $240,900.00.

On Tuesday, May 24th, Global Gp Llc purchased 6,940 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $194,875.20.

Shares of NYSE GLP opened at $23.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.32. Global Partners LP has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $30.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.11. The firm has a market cap of $784.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.18.

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 0.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Partners LP will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Global Partners’s payout ratio is 103.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLP. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Global Partners during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Partners during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Partners in the first quarter worth about $109,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Global Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Global Partners by 56.3% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Global Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Global Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

About Global Partners (Get Rating)

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.