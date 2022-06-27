Insider Buying: Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) CEO Purchases $103,500.00 in Stock

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) CEO Samuel H. Norton acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,972,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,082,859.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:OSG opened at $2.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.02. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $183.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Get Overseas Shipholding Group alerts:

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a negative return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter.

Overseas Shipholding Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 13th that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,752,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 374,033 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the third quarter worth $495,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 221.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 132,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 90,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 89,484 shares during the period. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Overseas Shipholding Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

About Overseas Shipholding Group (Get Rating)

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned or operated a fleet of 24 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.7 million deadweight tons.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.