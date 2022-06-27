Insider Buying: Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Buys $199,485.00 in Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner bought 27,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $199,485.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,826,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,208,095.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 21st, Jay Farner acquired 29,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.73 per share, for a total transaction of $199,881.00.

On Friday, June 17th, Jay Farner bought 31,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $200,906.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Jay Farner acquired 28,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $201,312.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Jay Farner bought 27,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $200,192.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Jay Farner purchased 23,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.58 per share, for a total transaction of $199,914.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Jay Farner acquired 23,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $200,046.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Jay Farner bought 22,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $199,800.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Jay Farner bought 21,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $199,857.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Jay Farner purchased 22,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.93 per share, with a total value of $200,032.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, Jay Farner acquired 22,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,106.00.

Shares of RKT stock opened at $7.73 on Monday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $20.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a current ratio of 13.54.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKT. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,789,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,975,000 after purchasing an additional 490,407 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,517,000 after buying an additional 2,252,066 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,328,000 after buying an additional 178,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,395,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,001,000 after buying an additional 548,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 378.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,357,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RKT shares. Citigroup downgraded Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

