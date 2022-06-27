Insider Buying: Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Buys $199,485.00 in Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner bought 27,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $199,485.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,826,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,208,095.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 21st, Jay Farner acquired 29,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.73 per share, for a total transaction of $199,881.00.
- On Friday, June 17th, Jay Farner bought 31,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $200,906.00.
- On Wednesday, June 15th, Jay Farner acquired 28,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $201,312.00.
- On Monday, June 13th, Jay Farner bought 27,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $200,192.00.
- On Wednesday, June 8th, Jay Farner purchased 23,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.58 per share, for a total transaction of $199,914.00.
- On Monday, June 6th, Jay Farner acquired 23,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $200,046.00.
- On Thursday, June 2nd, Jay Farner bought 22,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $199,800.00.
- On Tuesday, May 31st, Jay Farner bought 21,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $199,857.00.
- On Wednesday, May 25th, Jay Farner purchased 22,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.93 per share, with a total value of $200,032.00.
- On Monday, May 23rd, Jay Farner acquired 22,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,106.00.
Shares of RKT stock opened at $7.73 on Monday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $20.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a current ratio of 13.54.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKT. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,789,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,975,000 after purchasing an additional 490,407 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,517,000 after buying an additional 2,252,066 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,328,000 after buying an additional 178,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,395,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,001,000 after buying an additional 548,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 378.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,357,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.71% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RKT shares. Citigroup downgraded Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.
Rocket Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rocket Companies (RKT)
- How to Screen for Cash Value Stocks in a Bear Market
- Zoom Stock is Not All Gloom and Doom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.