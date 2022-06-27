Insider Buying: Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX) Insider Acquires £99,489.10 in Stock

Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX – Get Rating) insider David Wood purchased 58,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.08) per share, for a total transaction of £99,489.10 ($121,863.18).

Shares of Wickes Group stock opened at GBX 173.60 ($2.13) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £450.73 million and a PE ratio of 7.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 191.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 197.23. Wickes Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 148.10 ($1.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 267.78 ($3.28).

WIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($3.92) price target on shares of Wickes Group in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Wickes Group from GBX 290 ($3.55) to GBX 280 ($3.43) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Wickes Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 354 ($4.34).

Wickes Group plc operates as a retailer of home repair, maintenance, and improvement products and services in the United Kingdom. It supports customers home improvements plans through Local Trade, do-it-for-me (DIFM), and do-it-yourself (DIY) prepositions. The company's products portfolio includes kitchens, bathrooms, garden maintenance and decorating areas, building supplies, tools, timber and sheet materials, doors, windows, flooring and tiles, painting, lofty conversions, driveways, joinery and landscaping, and glazing categories.

