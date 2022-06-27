Insider Selling: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B) Vice Chairman Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B – Get Rating) Vice Chairman Ajit Jain sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of 277.72, for a total value of 333,264.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 46,891,077.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
BRK-B stock opened at 278.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 307.35.
Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-B)
- How to Screen for Cash Value Stocks in a Bear Market
- Zoom Stock is Not All Gloom and Doom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hathaway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hathaway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.