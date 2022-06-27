Insider Selling: Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) CEO Sells $2,280,274.94 in Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 77,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $2,280,274.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,343.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PRVA opened at $29.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $50.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.40.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Privia Health Group during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 77.2% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. 63.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

