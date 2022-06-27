Insider Selling: Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) CEO Sells $1,185,638.04 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

C Douglas Mcmillon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Walmart alerts:

On Thursday, May 26th, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88.

On Thursday, April 28th, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28.

Walmart stock opened at $123.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.29. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $339.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walmart (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.