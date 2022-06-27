Insight Folios Inc Acquires 129 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,027 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Watsco were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Watsco by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Watsco by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WSO. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Watsco from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $228.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.17.

Shares of WSO opened at $240.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.90. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.68 and a 52-week high of $318.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.89.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.08. Watsco had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 71.84%.

In other Watsco news, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total transaction of $1,014,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

