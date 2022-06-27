Insight Folios Inc Boosts Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy accounts for about 2.6% of Insight Folios Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DUK opened at $104.53 on Monday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $95.48 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.52. The stock has a market cap of $80.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.20.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

