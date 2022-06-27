Insight Folios Inc Buys 3,304 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Consolidated Edison accounts for about 2.8% of Insight Folios Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $6,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 398,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,962,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 116,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

ED stock opened at $92.93 on Monday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.17 and a 1 year high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.93. The firm has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.22.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 72.98%.

ED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Guggenheim upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.91.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

