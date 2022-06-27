Insight Folios Inc Buys 5,547 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 412,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,376,000 after buying an additional 34,823 shares in the last quarter. HT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 225,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $20,880,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSV opened at $76.56 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.57. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.65 and a 12 month high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.