Insight Folios Inc Buys Shares of 2,161 Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Insight Folios Inc bought a new stake in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000. Insight Folios Inc owned 0.11% of Investors Title at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Investors Title by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Investors Title by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investors Title during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Investors Title during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Investors Title during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.45% of the company’s stock.

Investors Title stock opened at $157.66 on Monday. Investors Title has a 52 week low of $144.30 and a 52 week high of $248.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.95. The stock has a market cap of $299.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.84.

Investors Title ( NASDAQ:ITIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $69.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Investors Title’s payout ratio is 5.89%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Investors Title from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

