Insight Folios Inc Has $387,000 Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Insight Folios Inc grew its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Aflac were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AFL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Aflac in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 268.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 197,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,303,000 after acquiring an additional 143,990 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 70.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 53,268 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 35,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 7.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AFL. Citigroup initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.30.

In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $109,739.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,583.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $55.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.63. The firm has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $51.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

