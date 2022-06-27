Insight Folios Inc Has $436,000 Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Insight Folios Inc cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 405 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 766.7% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. BNP Paribas dropped their price objective on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $887.30.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total transaction of $3,147,970.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,112,519.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 413,169 shares of company stock valued at $365,584,809 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $737.12 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $620.46 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $779.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $896.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $763.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.02, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

