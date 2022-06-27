Insight Folios Inc Has $491,000 Stock Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Insight Folios Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 102,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 11.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 18.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 134.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 104,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,811,000 after acquiring an additional 59,743 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 134.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 18,060 shares during the period. 71.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Dana L. Schmaltz purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.16 per share, with a total value of $90,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,296,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WD opened at $99.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.17. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.20 and a fifty-two week high of $156.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 160.37 and a current ratio of 160.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.39 and a 200-day moving average of $127.19.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $319.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.72 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.30%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WD. StockNews.com began coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.00.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

