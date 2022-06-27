Insight Folios Inc Has $5.35 Million Holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,626 shares during the quarter. Universal makes up approximately 2.4% of Insight Folios Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Insight Folios Inc owned approximately 0.37% of Universal worth $5,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Universal by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Universal by 2.2% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Universal by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Universal by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 14,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Universal by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Universal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of UVV stock opened at $59.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.80. Universal Co. has a 1 year low of $46.24 and a 1 year high of $64.13.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $646.97 million during the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 4.12%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Universal’s payout ratio is 89.91%.

In related news, VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $252,920.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,020.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $127,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,288 shares in the company, valued at $784,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $605,640. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

