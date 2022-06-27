Insight Folios Inc Has $5.79 Million Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Insight Folios Inc increased its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 19,109 shares during the period. Invesco accounts for 2.6% of Insight Folios Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Insight Folios Inc owned 0.05% of Invesco worth $5,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Invesco by 8.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco by 0.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 306,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco by 65.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 16,762 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Invesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Invesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

IVZ stock opened at $17.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $27.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.94.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.70%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.188 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 250,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.46 per share, for a total transaction of $5,866,454.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Terry Vacheron bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,696 shares in the company, valued at $186,110.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,056,190 shares of company stock worth $88,389,766 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IVZ shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

